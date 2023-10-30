Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has lamented about the chances his players missed against Bechem United.

The Porcupine Warriors in the matchday seven games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking after the game, the former WAFA head trainer said his side should have wrap up the game in the first half but failed to convert their chances.

He added that, his players were left disturbed after conceding in the second half.

“I think we played well in the first half. We created a lot of chances which we should have ended the game in the first half but we didn’t take our chances. They came back in the second half, got a goal and that changed the complexity of the game but I am okay,” he told StarTimes.

“I think the issue was their equalizer, the goal that they scored, I think that gave them some energy. It was a psychological goal, it gave them some energy. We needed to be mentally stronger to forge ahead to create the chances and score.

For the intensity I think we were able to match with the intensity of the game. It was just the goal that I think disturbed the players and that is why they behaved the way they behaved,” he added.

Youngster, Peter Acquah broke the deadlock for the home side before Augustine Okrah scored for the Hunters.

The draw leaves Kotoko at the 7th position on the league log with 10 points. The team will be hosted by Premier League leaders, Nsoatreman FC in the matchday eight games at the Nana Kronmansah Park on Thursday.