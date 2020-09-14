Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has been called to dissolve the new 12-member Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko.

Multiple reports have emerged that there is a feud between the Board and the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

According to Asante Kotoko Circle 8 Chairman, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the disagreement between the Board and CEO is inimical to the progressive course of the club.

“I will call on Otumfuo to dissolve the Board because what is currently happening is not what any supporter wants. What is going is detrimental to the development of the club,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Nana Yaw Amponsah has threatened to resign from the CEO position twice within one month of his appointment and that doesn’t speak well of him.

“I will urge him to develop a big heart if he is to survive at the club. Else, he will not last for one year as CEO of the club,” he added.

Mr Amponsah was billed to unveil his new management team last week Friday but has been rescheduled due to the disagreement between the Board and the CEO.