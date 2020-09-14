The Deputy General Secretary at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has resigned from his position.

Dasoberi, who doubles as the Club Licensing Manager of the GFA tendered his resignation letter on Monday to the Secretary-General, Prosper Harrison Addo.

His resignation took an immediate effect.

Mr Dasoberi is said to have accepted an offer from Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko.

He joins the Porcupine Warriors as their new Administrative and Operations Manager following the signing a permanent contract over with the club.

The CAF instructor announced his latest decision via facebook.

“Today, September 14, 2020, I personally presented my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo at the Head Office of the GFA in Accra,” he wrote

“It has been great serving the football governing body in various capacities in the last 10 years. But I believe it is time for me to move on for a new challenge.”