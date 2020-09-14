A man, believed to be in his early 40s, has been electrocuted inside a power box located along the principal streets of Tema Community 4.

The unidentified man met his demise when he attempted to steal some wires in the power box on Monday dawn.

Assembly Member for the area, Baba Tunde Lasisi, who spoke on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, noted the incident is not the first to happen in the area.

“We always have people stealing cables and making away with it, but unfortunate for this man he got stuck and electrocuted,” he said.

He blamed city authorities for failing to prevent such occurrences by properly securing the power box.

“After being notified of the incident, I had to rush to the police station as well as get officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana to put off the main power to prevent another fatality,” he added.