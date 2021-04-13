Kotoko have secured new apartments for players as means of accommodation.

Players of the club will now be living next to each other following the latest initiative by the club.

The well-furnished apartment will also serve as a camping base for players and technical staff.

Kotoko have been putting in place measures to ensure the well-being of players at the club.

This eventually prevents money spent on hotels as means of camping base prior to matches.

The club has also taken delivery of furniture from headline sponsor Hisense to furnish the apartment.

After adopting the Accra Sports Stadium as their home ground prior to the start of the season, the Reds have decided to opt for the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi for the second round of the season, a ground they are yet to drop points.