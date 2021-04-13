“O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous” — Surat Al-Baqarah – Quran Chapter 2:183

On the occasion of the commencement of Ramadan Fast today, the NPP wishes all Muslims in Ghana and across the globe, a fruitful Ramadan. Ramadan, as we all know, is a period within the Islamic calendar where Muslims all over the world, observe Fasting, in accordance with the dictates of the Holy Qur’an and the Islamic faith. This period is characterized by alms-giving and significant supplication to Almighty Allah.

Ramadan happens to be the Month in which the Holy Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and so, it is deemed, the most important and blessed month of the year. Through Fasting, a Muslim experiences hunger and thirst, and sympathises with those who have little to eat and drink every day through almsgiving in order to fully benefit from the bountiful blessings of the Holy Month.

Unfortunately, this year’s Ramadan, just like last year’s, is being marked at a time the world is facing its biggest public health crisis occasioned by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, said to be the biggest existential threat to the human race. Owing to this, Muslims are having to make significant adjustments to the traditional ways of marking the Ramadan Fast some of which are at the heart of Ramadan festivities.

Much as Ghana has made significant gains in our Covid-19 fight, we are still not entirely out of the woods yet. In view of this, while calling on all Muslims in Ghana and across the globe to completely submit themselves to the very dictates and requirements of Ramadan, the NPP also calls on them to dedicate this scared Month to intensifying their supplications to Almighty Allah to shower His grace on mankind and make us see the end of this deadly virus sooner than anticipated.

The party also calls on Muslims living in Ghana to use this special occasion to pray for our leaders, government and nation, to overcome all the ills plaguing our society and put us on the path of sustained growth and prosperity. May the month of Ramadan, which is the most blessed month in the year, be that month that the world finds complete solace in this period of global health crisis.

Once again, RAMADAN MUBARAK and may Almighty Allah accept our Fast and grant us Jannatul Firdaus.

Assalamu alaikum

…Signed…

JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY, NPP