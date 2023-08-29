The 2023 edition of the Awana Olympic Games was held on August 12, 2023.

The event took place at the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Presec-Legon, where several young athletes from twelve churches in Accra participated in various sporting events.

Four churches made it to the finals after a shortlist: Korle Bu Community Chapel (KBCC), Liberty Baptist Church (LBC), Unity Baptist Church (UBC), and Shalom Baptist Church (SBC).

At the end of the finals, KBCC won the boy’s trophy, SBC came in second, and UBC took the third position.

SBC also won the girl’s trophy, KBCC took second, and Unity came in third.

The Korle Bu Community Chapel became the overall winners of this year’s Awana Olympic Games, with Shalom Baptist Church and Unity Baptist Church placing second and third, respectively.

Changed Life Baptist Church won the Good Sportsmanship Award.

