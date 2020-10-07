National Democratic Congress’ Koku Anyidoho has taken to social media to intercede on behalf of Ghana ahead of the December 7 polls.

With barely 60 days left for the much-anticipated election, he is praying for the peace of the nation, declaring no evil shall befall citizens.

Mr Anyidoho, who is the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, took to his Twitter page to offer the prayers.

He expressed optimism Ghana, at the end of the day, will emerge victorious.

Exactly 2 months from today – December 07; Ghana Shall go to the polls. Ghana will not die: Ghana will live to give glory to God Almighty! May God continue to bless our Homeland Ghana and make us Great and Strong. Shalom,” his post, backed with the Ghana flag, read.

Read the post below: