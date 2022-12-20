A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has finally been humbled over Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s victory in the Chairmanship race.

In a tweet, Mr Anyidoho on Tuesday congratulated Mr Nketia on his win.

Congratulations to Asiedu-Nketiah — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 20, 2022

The Atta Mills Institute founder, ahead of the Congress on Saturday, was optimistic his former boss will suffer a humiliating defeat.

He said that over the years, he has told the NDC that its problem is Johnson Asiedu Nketia and that the party will have an opportunity to do away with him entirely when he loses against Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

But in a shocking twist of events, General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, secured a landslide victory against his predecessor Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The 65-year-old longest-serving NDC General Secretary secured 65.17% of the votes while Mr Ofosu-Ampofo got 33.81% of the votes.

The other contenders; Samuel Yaw Adusei and Nii Armah Ashietey secured 0.61% and 0.44% votes respectively at the end of the polls.