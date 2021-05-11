Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has finally unmasked the ‘faceless’ cyberbully who threatened him.

Kind courtesy of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, Mr Anyidoho has been equipped with details of his bully and an official apology rendered to him.

December last year, Mr Anyidoho received threats from the perpetrator, identified as Nuhu MacCarthy, for describing the general election as “free, fair and transparent as well as credible”, despite not going in the favour of the National Democratic Congress, where he served as Deputy National Secretary until his expulsion.

In a latest development, Mr Anyidoho came face-to-face with Mr MacCarthy, but rather than the assault the latter threatened, he came in a somber mood.

Mr MacCarthy admitted guilt in being a keyboard warrior and also being behind the threatening messages.

Mr MacCarthy went on his knees to plead with Mr Anyidoho, pledging not to repeat such actions while calling on God to be his witness.

Of the many statements he made, his revelation of two wives and 12 children touched Mr Anyidoho’s heart.

Watch video below: