Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the mobile morgues that can be currently found at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra are part of a whole hospital the 37 Military Hospital is putting up.
According to him, the mobile morgues are not a stand-alone facility as is being suggested by some Ghanaians.
He described the facility as a level two hospital that the military is putting up.
“It’s part of a whole hospital,” he explained at a press conference on Thursday.
The facility, one of two being funded by the United States government will be used as a coronavirus treatment centres, the Information Minister said.
Estimated to cost some $6.5 million, the easy-to-deploy hospital is equipped with an Out Patient Department, Laboratories, Radiological Department, a Theatre, an Intensive Care Unit, a Morgue and other facilities found in a traditional hospital.
Administrative Officer at the 37 Military Hospital, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Minta, told JoyNews that the operation of the facility was necessary in the fight against the coronavirus.