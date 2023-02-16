A presidential hopeful has taken political promise a notch higher ahead of the 2024 general election.

Kojo Bonsu is promising to established two millionaires in all 275 constituencies across the country.

The motive for this, he explained, is to enrich party members and ensure the National Democratic Congress (NDC) becomes a formidable political party in Ghana.

The presidential aspirant revealed this in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Asked how he will do that, Mr Bonsu said he will empower the party to step up businesses two people in each constituency when he becomes president.

He believes with the support, they will grow the business to be billionaires to get enough money to support the NDC.

“I’m using this to get the hurdle, when I get it, I will make sure my party people enjoy,” the presidential hopeful added.

Also, Mr Bonsu intends to pick two NDC members as presidential staffers should he become the flagbearer of NDC and become president.

He said it is important for the people of the grassroots “who helped you get power also taste the power.”

“I will appoint two people from every constituency as presidential staffers to be able to be part of the system,” he stressed.