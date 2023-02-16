Presidential hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, is shocked at what he described as the abysmal performance of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

As an astute lawyer with international recognition, he was certain the President would have accelerated Ghana’s development.

But given the current economic conditions in the country, Mr Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said President Akufo-Addo has failed.

“I thought he was a great guy but I’m shocked at his performance. His ministers have disappointed him,” he stated while commenting on the socio-economic conditions in the country.

When asked by show host, Philip Osei Bonsu to rate government, Mr Bonsu said he will give the President 52 percent.

He said with the promises the NPP made to Ghana, he was certain the Akufo-Addo government would deliver heaven on earth.

But as it stands now, he said it is obvious all the plethora of promises were just political gimmicks.

Mr Bonsu, however, said all hope is not lost because the NDC has the magic wand to turn things around.

All Ghanaians need to do, he stated, is to give them the nod in the 2024 elections and boot out the ruling New Patriotic Party.