A former Ashanti Regional Minister, Samuel Sarpong, says his compatriot, Kojo Bonsu, lacks the necessary experience to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as flagbearer for election 2024.



He says Mr Bonsu lacks the pedigree to challenge former President John Mahama in the party’s presidential primary.



“Kojo Bonsu was appointed as Mayor for Kumasi by John Mahama. Even other parties are supporting John Mahama to win the 2024 elections to continue his good works.



“What experience does Kojo Bonsu have to challenge Mahama to lead the NDC to be president of Ghana? What experience do you have to be president of Ghana?” he quizzed in on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show.

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Samuel Sarpong,



The former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, has asked the blessings of the Asantehene in his quest to emerge the first Ashanti flagbearer of the NDC.



He told Otumfuo of his desire to increase the fortunes of the opposition party in the Ashanti Region.



“I want to inform Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that when the NDC opens nomination for the flagbearer race I would want to contest.



“NDC has never had an Ashanti flagbearer that’s why I am here to ask for your prayers and support to lead the NDC for the Ashantis for victory 2024.”

But Mr Sarpong wants Mr Bonsu to rescind his decision, saying there is no possibility for him to lead the NDC.

“Those advising him should do it well to make him rescind his decision because it is not possible for Kojo Bonsu to lead the party.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sarpong, also a former Mayor of Kumasi, says it is factually inaccurate to give credit to Kojo Bonsu as the initiator of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project.



Mr Sarpong says he initiated the framework for the project to take off in 2009.



“Some people want to twist the fact and I am setting the records straight I started the Kejetia Project in 2009 and Kojo came to continue. It is never true that Kojo Bonsu started the project,” he said.