Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has boldly insisted that his side is still in the race to win the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The defending Champions have been poor in the ongoing campaign.

In the matchday 20 games, the Phobians lost 1-0 to Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The defeat mean Hearts of Oak are 15 points behind league leaders, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

However, Samuel Boadu, who was speaking after the game, was confident his side can bounce back and challenge Asante Kotoko for the title.

“The title race is not yet over,” Boadu told StarTimes.

“This is football, the boys played well but were not able to convert their chances,” he added.

The Phobians are now in 6th place on the league log with 29 points and will be hosted at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the matchday 21 games by Ashanti Gold SC.