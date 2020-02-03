Deceased musician, Kofi B’s brother, Kofi Osei, says he is not satisfied with the explanations that have come from people who were close to his brother prior to his death.

Even before any post mortem is conducted, Kofi Osei says he suspects his brother was murdered by some Ghanaian musicians who were envious of his success.

Kosi Osei who spoke on Adom News about his brother’s death said as someone who was a confidant to his brother, he is certain he was hale and hearty because he had not informed him of any illness prior to his death.

“My brother was not sick when he was leaving the house. If he was, would he have agreed to go for the show,” he quizzed.

Even though Kofi Osei failed to mention specific names of people he suspects, he said Kofi Nti should be able to give the right account of what led to his brother’s death as he was the last person with him prior to his demise.

Meanwhile, Kofi Nti in an interview with Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, has recounted how Kofi B’s death came about.

He said his colleague had started sweating suddenly with profuse vomiting prior to being rushed to the hospital where an oxygen mask was placed on him by doctors.

He added that Kofi B was “restless with a very high Blood Pressure (BP). His BP was around 150/120. He had difficulty in breathing and had profuse vomiting.”

But Mr Osei, reacting to Kofi Nti’s narration of what happened said he would only rest when Kofi Nti’s statement corresponds with Doctors’ final reports.

Meanwhile, a sister to the deceased, who gave her name as Belinda said her family received the news of her brother’s death through a series of phone-calls from friends and later from social media reports.