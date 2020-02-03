Black Stars of Ghana captain, Andre Morgan Dede Ayew, has described CK Akonnor’s visit to him and his brother in the United Kingdom as an honour.

Akonnor, who has been named as the new Ghana head trainer met the brothers in England.

The two brothers have been key players for the senior national team in the last few years.

It is believed that the 45-year-old met the duo to discuss the wayforward for the Black Stars ahead of the next international assignment.

“It is an honour for the coach to visit. He has been there before as a captain and understands the situation of wanting to do well for not only us but for all Ghanaians,” Ayew Ghana FA website.

“We have had a great meeting. We have a doubleheader and it is good that we win and secure qualification in our quest to bring back the Africa Cup,” the Swansea star added.

Jordan and Andre are enjoying a good season in England and Wales with the brothers leading the scoring charts for their respective clubs.

The Black Stars will next face Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 22, 2020.