Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson has admitted his outfit’s recent poor form is down to poor recruitment policies.

The Phobians have struggled to clinch any major trophies in the last nine years.

Ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League, the team was tipped to fight for the title but have failed to impress after seven matches played in the ongoing league.

Hearts are currently crawling at the 9th position with 10 points.

However, Mr Nelson says the club will get things done properly to ensure they return to the club’s glory days.

“For the past years, the recruitment policies for the club have been very poor,” he told Asempa FM.

“We have to sit down and rectify the past mistakes and ensure the club will improve and get back to the glory days.

“We are planning to get scouts because the club does not have any and I believe when we do that, we will get things done properly.

He also reiterated that despite the difficult start of the league, the club would archive its target.

“Things were rough for us at the start of the season but the changes has revived the club. We are not giving up on our targets because we getting results where people doubted us to get.”