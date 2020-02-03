The Islamic Education Unit (IEU) of the Ghana Education Service has taken delivery of a brand new Nissan Pickup from Japan Motors trading Company Ltd (JMTC) as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The donation, according to the leading automobile dealer is to support the National Headquarters of the IEU for the effective supervision of teaching and learning in the Islamic schools across the country.

The recent introduction of the new educational improvement project in IEU schools called the “Targeted Educational Improvement Programme” (TEIP) by the National Council of the IEU, has made the need for vehicles for key operatives of the Unit even more imperative. It’s in view of this that the IEU contacted Japan Motors for support to enhance teaching and learning in Public Muslim School.

Handing over the Pickup, Mr. Salem Kalmoni, Managing Director-JMTC reiterated that the company has a strong commitment to its communities and has over the years supported many programs in the areas of health, Sports and Education as a way of giving back to society.

“We are aware that the Islamic Education Unit last year undergone some restructuring with a new Board in place, as such we are confident to support them to be more vibrant with their mission of supervising the quality of teaching and learning in the Muslim communities who are considered the most vulnerable in terms of access to education. As a corporate citizen, we believe that if there is any sector of the economy that needs support for development, education should be of topmost priority and that’s why Government and the whole country have paid maximum attention to promote education” he observed.

“We thank the Ghana Education Service, the Islamic Education Unit, the Baraka Policy Institute (BPI) and most importantly the honorable Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid for gracing the event and supporting the call on improving education in the Muslim Communities for them to be good citizens”.

Present to lead the Japan Motors team to hand over the donation was; Mr. Jalal Kalmoni, Chairman of Japan Motors and the Kalmoni Group. Also present were: Dr. Mustapha Hamid, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Hon. Abdullah Banda, Chairman-Muslim Caucus in Parliament, Rear Admiral Muhammed Munir Tahiru, the Executive Secretary of the National Council of Islamic Education Unit, Sheikh Khidir Iddriss Adam, Vice-Chairman, Islamic Education Unit and Dr. Haruna Zagoon-Sayeed, Executive Director, Baraka Policy Institute.

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the IEU, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development informed that he has dedicated his Ministry to be a partner of the IEU in ensuring that the targeted educational improvement program works effectively as such any assistance that comes to lighten the burden on its activities is of great importance.

“These days it is difficult to have companies that put ethical practices into their commercial activities but Japan Motors is an exception. Their CSR programs are worth emulating; therefore I urge other corporate entities and individuals to take a cue from Japan Motors to drive the nation forward. On his part, the Executive Secretary of the National Council of Islamic Education Unit, Rear Admiral Muhammed Munir Tahiru observed that the IEU since its inception has lacked important logistics and governance system for effective teaching and learning and in the recent restructuring of the Unit in collaboration with the Baraka Policy Institute, one key challenge identified was the lack of means of transport as such what was being witnessed had come at the opportune time to salvage the situation.