Popular Ghanaian businessman and founder of defunct UT Bank, Kofi Amoabeng, has been spotted in a video showing off some classic dance moves on his birthday.

In a new video on Instagram, the businessman was seen dancing to a popular local gospel song at a gathering.

It is believed that the gathering was a party held for the former UT Bank CEO on the occasion of his 70th birthday on February 22, 2022.

The businessman was seen showing off his sleek dance moves as he turns plus one while in the midst of well-wishers.

READ ALSO: