KNUST students ordered to leave campus by Saturday

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has directed students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to vacate the school premises latest by Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The directive follows intelligence gathered by the security service that some groups of students are planning to interrupt the peaceful condition in the school on the eve of vacation, September 17.

“To ensure that peace and sanity are maintained on the KNUST campus and that students leave on a vacation day to their homes in peace,” parts of a statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah read.

However, the statement noted foreign students and others who have been granted permission by the Management of the school will be allowed to stay.

To ensure full compliance with the directive, the statement added that security personnel will be stationed on campus to prevent any unruly behaviour or opposition from students.

The students have therefore been cautioned against acts of indiscipline or be handed over to the police should they engage in any such acts.

“If students decide to misbehave and engage in acts of indiscipline and criminality, they will be handled in accordance with the law.

“Any student who flouts the law, with offence bordering on criminality, will have a criminal investigation opened against him or her and prosecuted before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the statement warned.

Meanwhile, parents and guardians have been urged to caution their wards to stay out of trouble and adhere to the directive issued.

Read the full statement below:

READ ALSO: