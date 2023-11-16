Provost of the College of Engineering, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Kwabena Biritwum Nyarko, is calling on the government to give clearance for the recruitment of more lecturers.

Speaking at the 57th graduation ceremony of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Prof Nyarko was worried the situation is negatively impacting teaching and learning.

“We are grateful for the government’s effort in increasing staffing at the college, but we still require more lecturers to meet the student-teacher ratio requirement set by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission,” he said.

He also commended some industrial partners for their financial and training support to the college.

Ing. Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi, CEO of the Ghana Grid Company also urged the university students to make use of the knowledge acquired for transformative change.

“It is here in Ghana that your knowledge and skill can make a difference. It becomes tempting when the brilliant ones are tempted to relocate for some benefits outside. It is in this country that you can use your knowledge to make the skills and get rewarded.

“The world is evolving, and as engineers you must evolve with it. The modern engineer is expected to have good leadership and communication skills, and a highly intelligent emotionally, understand modern trends as well as human resource management,” he said.

