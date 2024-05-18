Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo says Kissi Agyebeng is likely to be asked to step aside as Special Prosecutor.

This, according to him is per information he has picked up to pave the way for investigation following his predecessor, Martin Amidu’s petition for his removal.

“By next week they may be asking him to step aside until the investigation is finished, somebody whispered into my ears that is what is going to be done,” he disclosed in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was sent to President Nana Akufo-Addo and conveyed to Justice Gertrude Torkornoo on May 6, 2024.

Mr Amidu alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice.

Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

But Mr Domelovo who has questioned the rationale behind the petition has said he suspects it is a fight against Mr Agyebeng’s efforts to tackle corruption.

“My only surprise is that this petition is coming from Martin Amidu. If I were in his position, I would not do anything to remove his successor from the post,” he added.

