The novel Covid-19 has hit the camp of the Black Stars ahead of their Kirin Soccer Cup opener against Japan, according to reports.

Four players have been infected with the virus and are set to miss the opener against the host country on Friday.

Osman Bukari, Dennis Odoi, Elisha Owusu, and Kamaldeen Sulemana have all been ruled out.

The report explains that three of the aforementioned players- Bukari, Owusu, and Sulemana contracted the virus in Angola when Ghana faced Central Africa Republic [CAR] in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Odoi, who was not part of the squad that faced CAR in Angola, contracted the virus when he re-joined the team for the trip to Japan.

The Black Stars will play host nation Japan on Friday, June 10 at the Misaki Park Stadium.

The game is slated for 9:00 GMT kick-off time.

The winner will progress to the finals while the loser will compete in the bronze medal scheduled on the same day as the final.

The four-nation tournament forms part of Ghana’s preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.