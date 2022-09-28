The Ghana Tourism Authority has responded to claims made by singer Kirani Ayat after the latter called the Government of Ghana out for using his footage without permission.

According to the government organisation, they secured the rights to use excerpts of the Guda music video through an agency as part of a project in 2019.

Part of the statement read, “this video has thus been played severally locally and internationally without any issue. The content was used in accordance with the terms agreed with the agency and not as being alleged.”

Earlier, Kirani Ayat called out the Tourism Ministry for using excerpts of his Guda music video to support the #VisitGhana2022 agenda.

Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world – #Ghana 🇬🇭. #VisitGhana2022 pic.twitter.com/2m5KC2QTkt — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 27, 2022

According to him, he is expecting to be paid royalties due him because he didn’t give the green light for his content to be used by the Government of Ghana.

But the Tourism Ministry has debunked his assertion in the post below:

Read the statement below:

Our attention has been drawn to a tweet by Kirani Ayat and a publication by GhanaWeb regarding a video produced by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), which has been shared on our platforms since 2019 and recently on the social media handles of the President.

For the record, the footage in question was acquired legitimately from a bespoke creative agency as part of a project in 2019.

This video has thus been played severally locally and internationally without any issue. The content was used in accordance with the terms agreed with the agency and not as being alleged.

According to Clause 2 (b) of the MOU signed with the Agency (Obligations: Responsibility of the Agency), the Agency was to “Deliver imaginative and impactful social strategies, such as content or documentaries for the use of GTA ‘as it so wishes’. The agency delivered the content to the Authority, and the Authority used the content in accordance with the terms of the MOU.

The above notwithstanding, since the Authority became aware of the tweet from @kiraniayat, we have reached out to the Agency to deal with the matter.

This is without prejudice to any legal options available to the Authority against the Artiste and/or Agency or vice versa.

The Authority has been very supportive of the Arts and has created platforms for engagement and performances for our Artistes, and we will continue to do so in our quest to make Ghana the preferred tourism destination.

