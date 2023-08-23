Bankroller and owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has filed an interlocutory injunction against the upcoming 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress.

As announced by the Executive Council of the FA, the elections are expected to be held on Wednesday, September 27.

In a legal filing submitted to the Accra High Court, King Faisal, through their legal counsel, James Kwame Quayson, argues that, according to the GFA’s statutes, a legitimate Congress cannot convene to elect the GFA President until the new members or representatives of the Executive Committee have been duly elected.

King Faisal, who suffered relegation from the topflight is appealing to the court to prohibit the GFA from holding the impending elections until the necessary elections for representatives from the National League Clubs, Regional Football Association, and other constituent bodies have been properly carried out.

Additionally, King Faisal seeks a court declaration that initiating the nomination process for the GFA President’s election before conducting elections for the Executive Committee representatives is both incorrect and unlawful.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku, who is the incumbent is expected to be contested by former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie.

Furthermore, James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Randy Abbey, Dr Tony Aubynn, Elloeny Amande, Fred Acheampong, and Alhaji Akambi, are vying for five Premier League positions on the GFA Executive Council.

Others in contention are Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Nana Oduro Sarfo, Onyina Asenso, Edmund Ackah, and Raphael Gyambrah.

As for the Women’s Football Clubs Executive Council position, aspirant Gifty Oware-Mensah is unopposed.

In the race for the Division One League Clubs Executive Council position, candidates include GFA Vice President Mark Addo, Samuel Anim Addo, Eugene Nii Amon, Gideon Fosu, and Alex Ababio.

19 other football administrators are Regional Football Association Chairmen hopefuls.

Samuel Aboabire and Johnson Bosompem Oduro will compete for the Greater Accra seat, whilst Robert Duncan is being contested by Abdul Hayy Yartey in the race to be the Central Region Chairman.

The Elective Congress will be held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

