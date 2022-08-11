The killing of a young student in Egypt has intensified the debate about male violence against women in the country.

Salma Bahgat was stabbed 17 times in the city of Zagazig where she was studying at university.

The incident was caught on video; the suspect is reportedly a fellow student who had been her boyfriend.

He has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

The killing is similar to that of Naira Ashraf earlier this year; she was murdered by another student whose advances she reportedly rejected.

The case attracted huge attention in Egypt and across the Arab world.

