Hollywood actress, Tanya Sam, has named highlife singer, KiDi as her favourite Ghanaian musician.

The American Ghanaian-born actress disclosed that she is in love with the ‘shut up and bend over’ line in KiDi’s ‘Touch it’ hit.

“I like his song, but I also grew up listening to the oldies like Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi. All these people that I remember that I still can pop up and listen to,” she told Joy News’ Ibrahim Ben Baako.

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ actress is currently in Ghana shooting a docuseries dubbed the ‘Making of a Mogul’.

The docuseries aims at exposing Ghanaian entrepreneurs and startup businesses to a larger global market.

Watch the video below: