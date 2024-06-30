The Ministry of Health is this week hosting the 21st Health Sector Intergovernmental Consultative Forum at Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

This forum unites key stakeholders from National and County Health Departments, development partners, implementation partners and the private sector to address critical health sector challenges.

The agenda includes deliberating on intergovernmental health issues, sharing best practices in health service delivery and providing updates on the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This forum is a crucial step towards strengthening our health systems and improving access to quality healthcare for all citizens.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.