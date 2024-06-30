The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Education will on 4th July 2024 launch the 12th round of the National School Based Deworming Campaign.

The program targets to reach six million children in 16 high risk counties; Kirinyaga, Homa Bay,Kisii,Kisumu, Migori,Nyamira,Siaya, Bomet,Kericho,Nandi,Narok,Trans-Nzoi,Bungoma,Busia,Kakamega and Vihiga.

The program is aimed at improving the children’s health and enhance their ability to learn effectively.

