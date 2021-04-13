A 30-year-old man has been murdered at Ntonso in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The Kente weaver, whose name was only given as Victor, alias Thousand or Rasta, is said to have been the target of unidentified men over crime yet to be established.

Witnesses said he was ‘lynched’ with axe, clubs and cutlasses by his assassins to the point of mutilation.

The culprit is said to have left him for dead with blood gushing out of his head and open wounds.

The bleeding body of the victim is said to have been tranported to a hospital at Mampongten were he passed on before arrival.

His body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.