As our Muslim brothers and sisters begin fasting in the month of Ramadan, there is one thing you are assured of finding in a Muslim household during the fasting period. Eating dates is part and parcel of the Arabian culture and tradition and plays a more vital role during Ramadan.

The tradition of eating dates is rooted in religious teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), who is quoted saying: “When one of you is fasting, he should break his fast with dates; but if he cannot get any, then (he should break his fast with water, for water is purity.”

Muslims follow a religious tradition of serving dates at their Ramadan ‘Iftar’ table, with many making it a point to break their fast with them. Dates are not only associated with Ramadan, however, the fruit is mentioned more than 20 times in the Quran.

Just like all the recommendations by our Prophet (SAW), there are benefits attached to it. Eating dates when breaking your fast has certain health benefits which we are going to be listed below:

– Eating dates when breaking your fast helps your hunger and prevents you from excessive eating which could cause digestion disorders.

– The consumption of dates activates the secretion of digestive juices and secretion which prepares the stomach for the reception of food after a day-long fasting.

– Dates can be digested easily, so they do not upset the stomach of a fasting person.

– They also act as a good supply of sugar and energy to the body and provides important nutrients for the brain cells and nerves.

– Dates serve as a protection from constipation due to change in eating pattern and low intake of fibre.