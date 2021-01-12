Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong, has shaken off the tension of last week’s inauguration-turned-wrestling.

The New Patriotic Party stalwart was captured happily dancing at an event believed to be their political gathering.

He moved his body to the rhythm of the 90s Rock and Roll while onlookers watch him in dismay.

Kennedy Agyapong dancing at an event

Mr Agyapong was seen whining in a circular motion, before releasing a latest move which required him to bend down briefly.

As the music hit his soul, he raised one hand into the air, with the other clinging to his champaign glass.

Watch video below: