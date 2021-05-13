The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has called on the Ghana Police Service to announce the killers of Ahmed Hussein-Suale or he will reveal the names of the people who killed the investigative journalist.

He criticised the Ghana Police Service for failing to be proactive in dealing with the killers of the investigative journalist.

“I’m giving the Ghana Police Service a one-week ultimatum to announce those who killed Ahmed Suale or I will personally bring out the names of the people who killed Ahmed Suale,” Mr Agyapong told Accra-based Kingdom.

READ ALSO:

Ken Agyapong turns ‘sales man’ for Dzata Cement

Why Ken Agyapong thinks newborn babies in Ghana are corrupt [Video]Bottom of Form

“The delay in serving justice in this instance is inexplicable and inordinate. True, it is not within the bounds of possibility to bring Suale back to life, but it is within the confines of the capacity of the Police to bring the perpetrators to book. This is our conviction,” he added

Background

Mr Hussein-Suale, one of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigators, was murdered in 2019 at Madina following the airing of Number 12, an investigative piece into football corruption in Ghana.

He was shot three times while he was driving home following a call that his child was sick.

He was a lead investigator at Tiger Eye Private Investigations, founded by Anas. Two years after the incident occurred, Mr Hussein-Suale’s family has accused the Police Service of abandoning his murder.