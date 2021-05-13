Social commentator, Allotey Jacobs, has proved that he is also versed in non-political happenings in the country as he lists his top musicians in the country.

He shared that he is a great fan of dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

He told Happy FM that he is especially fond of the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker Shatta Wale.

“As for Shatta, he is my son. When he comes to Cape Coast, he sleeps at my hotel. I love him so much he is extraordinary. He and Stonebwoy have a voice similar because they are cousins, ” he said.

Completing his list, he named rap sensations, Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata as great rappers of all time. “I love Sarkodie’s music and his rap. And he is one of the best. When it comes to my area, I love Kofi Kinaata.”

Meanwhile, he has described the late Ebony Reigns as “sexy” and compared her to American singer, Beyonce.

“The difference between Ebony and Beyonce is that she is dark in complexion and Beyonce is dark brown,” he added.