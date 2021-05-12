Avowed critic of businessman Ibrahim Mahama is shockingly advocating for Ghanaians to buy his Dzata cement.

Kennedy Agyapong said it is prudent for him to support a local businessman who is venturing into an industry dominated by foreigners.

“The cement industry is dominated by Lebanese, Chinese and Moroccans so if a Ghanaian is doing it, why should I not support him? We need to commend Ibrahim Mahama. He’s the one who has brought Dzata cement, the only Ghanaian-owned cement manufacturing company,” he stated.

Mr Mahama, who is the brother of former Ghana President John Mahama, is the founder of Dzata Cement Limited.

The over $100 million investment is located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port, with the cement already hitting the market.

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo and Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen have endorsed the cement and urged local companies to patronise it.

This support from the government has been commended in spite of Mr Mahama’s political affiliation.

Also, Mr Agyapong, who is also the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has won the hearts of many, especially members of the opposition National Democratic Congress for supporting Mr Mahama.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, he vowed to be the number one sales representative for Dzata Cement.

“From today, I’m going to instruct [those handling] my construction; they should all go and buy Dzata cement. Yes, because he’s a Ghanaian,” he added.