Police in Suntreso, Kumasi have arrested a 25-year-old kenkey seller for stabbing a pregnant woman to death at Aburaso in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District.

Adwoa Bawumia, alias Adwoa Dokono, is said to have stabbed Akosua Ataa, the 22-year-old, who is seven months pregnant during a scuffle on Sunday evening.

An eyewitness told the GNA that the scuffle ensued when the deceased tried to question the suspect over her slapping of the deceased’s mother earlier in the day.

He said in the course of the fight the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the deceased on the neck.

The witness said the deceased was rushed to the Suntreso Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Richmond Akwasi Yeboah, Suntreso District Police Commander told the GNA that the suspect would be sent to court on Thursday, May 28, for the prosecution processes to begin.