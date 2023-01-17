Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, last Friday paid a visit to the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It was his turn to honour the Party-Government Engagements initiative introduced by the leadership of the party.

The initiative aims at bridging the gap between government appointees and various stakeholders of the party.

He was warmly received by the national executives of the party led by Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, who said that the Party-Government Engagement initiative was introduced to ensure broader collaboration between government appointees and party stakeholders in preparation for the 2024 general polls.

In his opening address, Mr Ofori-Atta admitted that Ghana was plaqued with difficult socioeconomic conditions in 2022, as skyrocketing inflation and high interest rates triggered a cost of living crisis. He, however, noted that the Ministry of Finance is determined to achieve macroeconomic stabilisation to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and also enhance the living conditions of the general populace.

He gave the assurance that government is determined to get the economy back on track, and rallied the leadership of the party to support government’s remedial interventions at reviving the economy.

He asserted that government’s Extended Credit Facility agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would energise and stabilise the local economy. Moreover, he assured the leadership of the party that government has no intention to cancel the flagship Free Senior High School Programme as it remains an important social safety net to majority of Ghanaians.

The General Secretary also used the occasion to bring to the attention of the Finance Minister concerns expressed by Ghanaians, particularly individual bond holders regarding the Debt Exchange Programme. He said, the party leadership continues to be inundated with these concerns, and appealed to the Finance Minister to take a critical look at the policy and explore the possibility of exempting holders of smaller bonds, particularly pensioners.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister for Finance thanked the party leadership for the warm reception, and urged the party leadership to put in place adequate guidelines to ensure a smooth conduct of its parliamentary and presidential primaries as that is critical to the party’s quest to win a third consecutive general election.

Kenneth Ofori-Atta was hosted by National Executives of the party led by Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, National Chairman and Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary.

Other National Executives in attendance were Madam Rita Asobayire, National Second Vice Chairperson; Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National Third Vice Chairperson; Dr. Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer; Mr. Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser; Alhaji Aziz Haruna Futa, Nasara Coordinator; Dr. Antoinette Tsibu Darko, Deputy General Secretary; Mr. Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary; Mr. William Yamoah, Director for Finance and Administration; Mr. Richard Ahiagbah, Director for Communications and Mr. Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, Director for External Affairs.