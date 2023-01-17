Husband of actress Tracey Boakye has taken their romance to the next level as she celebrates her first birthday as a married woman.

Now Mrs Ntiamoah, kind courtesy her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, Tracey is leaving no room for mediocre as she clocks her big 32.

She woke up to a beautiful romantic set-up in the largest Forbes Five star casino resort; the expensive Encore Boston Harbor in the United States of America.

The pink and white petals were laid from the entrance and directed into their inner chamber while they sat in the hall area enjoying each other’s company.

The celebrity couple laughed their hearts over a glass of wine before they went sight seeing in a jolly ride.

The Badu Nitamoah family sat together to enjoy a full course breakfast in honour of the mother-of-two.

Watch video below: