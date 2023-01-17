A former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney, has charged journalists to put the spotlight on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

This follows a press release from the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) on an increment in electricity and water tariffs.

Speaking on Joy News’ AM Show, he said this will “ensure that we see tangible improvement in their services.”

“Light off is a daily occurrence and many are consumers who are dissatisfied with the service of the Electricity Company of Ghana. So if this tariff adjustment will bring about a qualitative improvement in their services, so be it.

“Otherwise we should hold them accountable to justify this adjustment at this time when the cost of living is taking a bite at everybody,” he advised.

He added, “In the name of comprehensive journalism, once these tariffs are announced put your spotlight on these two institutions.”

ALSO READ:

PURC increases electricity and water tariffs; check out details

Manasseh goes hard on Affail Monney

PURC has announced that electricity tariffs will be increased by 29.96% and water tariffs by 8.3% for the average end-user tariff across all consumer groups.

The new rates take effect from February 1, 2023.