Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is addressing Ghanaians on measures government has taken to mitigate the current economic challenges.
The Minister will highlight the outcome of deliberations during the cabinet’s three-day retreat at Peduase lodge last weekend.
Some of the reliefs to be announced include reopening land borders, easing of Covid-19 restrictions, and measures to arrest the depreciating cedi.