Godfather Samini and grand godson Kelvyn Boy are back together to give ‘rival’ Stonebwoy a run for his money.

There was a fallout after Samini claimed Stonebowy had become ungrateful for failing to inform him about certain money-making deals.

Stonebwoy on the other hand opposed Samini’s view, insisting he had always considered him in his career.

However, Samini wasn’t having any of it and went ahead to release a song, titled ‘Forever’, which is believed to be a subliminal shot at Stonebwoy.

Kelvyn Boy, who was excited Stonebwoy was facing the same allegation he levelled against him some months ago, quickly hopped onto Samini’s verse.

MORE

He sang on how some people want him dead and gone, but cannot take him out of the race. He will always remain in the game forever.

Samini, who realised Kelvyn Boy is on his side, posted the video on his Instagram handle to shade Stonebwoy.