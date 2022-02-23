Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, Kelvyn Boy, whose Down Flat song keeps trending at number 1 on many streaming platforms, has been spotted in Nigeria (Banana Island) amid his assault brouhaha with his baby mama.

The singer has been in the news for the wrong reasons after he was remanded in police custody for allegedly assaulting a lady he has been in a relationship with for years.

The artiste, born Kelvyn Brown, was accused of stamping on the lady’s ribs and hitting her back and right hand with an iron rod several times.

Soon after he was granted abridgement of time by the Adentan Circuit Court on Wednesday, February 23, he took to his social media pages to make an announcement of him being in Nigeria.

He wrote: LAGOS 🇳🇬 I’m in your CITY…what’s good??? #Downflat 💐.

Meanwhile, it is obvious the singer has visited Nigeria to further promote his new Down Flat song that is making waves across the continent.

Some fans have taken to the comment column to query him about the unfortunate event; asking for his side of the story.

However, JoyNews sources reveal that lawyers put in a bail application on Kelvyn Boy’s behalf, leading to the hearing of the case yesterday, February 22 at the Adentan Circuit Court.

Eventually, the court, presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah, granted the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker a bail to the tune of ¢200,000 with two sureties.

Also, the case has been adjourned to Friday, March 18, 2022.

