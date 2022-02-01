Members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) have suspended their intended strike action over non-payment of car maintenance allowance and 13th Month Salary for 2020 and 2021.

This follows engagement with the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on January 31.

The strike action was meant to have commenced on February 1 to February 4, 2022.

In a statement to announce the suspension of the strike, the Association said they took the decision after the hospital’s management and the Health Ministry had shown some form of commitment to ending the long-standing stalemate.

“The decision was taken at our Emergency General Meeting held on January 31 2022. The decision was taken after a show of some commitment by Hospital Management and the Ministry of Health to end the long-standing stalemate in the fulfillment of our signed conditions of service in 2019,” part of the statement read.

The statement added, “We hope, as agreed, earlier at the meeting of KADA executives with Hospital Management that by the end of working hours on Thursday, February 3, 2022, there will be a clear concise payment schedule.”

Read full statement below