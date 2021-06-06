A woman, believed to be in her late forties, has been arrested by the Kasoa New Market Police for alleged burglary.

According to information, the woman raided a family home while the inhabitants were away, to execute her alleged thievery.

She packed engagement clothes of a deceased woman, as well as laptops and handkerchiefs into a jute sack before heading to her exit point.

However, luck run out on her when an inhabitant of the said house noticed her on the corridor and raised an alarm.

ALSO READ

During investigations, it was revealed she had about 20 keys of different rooms she had raided in the same vicinity on the same day.

When asked how she made entry into the homes, she is said to have confessed that she searched for keys from the homes and kept them for future use.