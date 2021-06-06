During a service in a church, a man of God averred that Jesus Christ died to pay for the sins of men, thus sin cannot claim men.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man of God said: ”Sin can never take a man to hell, never,” he said, asking ”How can Jesus who is God die to pay sin and then sin now stands up to claim men?”

The preacher reiterated that Jesus did not collapse or die due to an accident, but died intentionally to deal with sin, hence, the sins of believers have been paid for.

”Did Jesus die or he fainted? Did he die or he collapsed? Was it a mistaken death or intentional? And why did he die intentionally?” he posed a rhetorical question to the church folks.

He answered, saying: ”For our sins has been paid,” adding that ”faith in Christ is freedom from sin.”

