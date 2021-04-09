The Ghana Police Service has revealed that the spiritualist arrested in connection with the Kasoa money ritual murder is a nursing mother of a two-week-old baby.

Charity Mensah is reported to be a Togolese married to a fetish priest who is identified as Solomon Adjololo and together they run the shrine business.

The fetish priestess, according to reports, helps to promote their activities in the traditional media and invite residents and others to their shrine.

Suspect’s husband

According to the Daily Guide newspaper, her husband, Mr Adjololo aka Rasta is an ex-convict who hails from Aflao in the Volta Region.

The fair slim guy is said to have started his spiritual business at Somanya and subsequently moved to Amanhyia in the Eastern Region.

In 2017, Rasta was found guilty by the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ for using his car to cause the deaths of two persons and injured another at Addo-Nkwanta near Nankese in Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Even before his conviction, the residents at Amanhyia stormed his shrine and chased him out of the community after accusing him of using his shrine to do bad things, the newspaper reported.

So after serving his sentence, he relocated to Hwanabenya, a 15-minutes’ walk away from Amanase near Suhum.

The arrest

The Police on Wednesday afternoon stormed the shrine where they arrested the fetish priestess who was at the time breast-feeding her two-week baby.

The baby was then sent to Charity’s elder sister at Somanya.

According to the Police, four suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the murder and investigations are still ongoing.