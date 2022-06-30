The 16-year-old Junior High School (JHS) pupil, who was kidnapped at Kasoa in the Central Region, has shared her horrific experience in the hands of her captors.

Ama [pseudo name] in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday said, she was on her way to school on that faithful Tuesday morning when she was abducted by unknown men.

“I stopped a taxi with two men in it and they told me to sit in front. In the course of the journey, one of them covered my mouth with a handkerchief and I fell unconscious,” she narrated.

Ama indicated that, she woke up in an uncompleted building with other victims and started screaming for help.

“One of the kidnappers hit my head and I fell unconscious again but I felt he took my blood with syringe,” she narrated.

However, Ama said a Good Samaritan suddenly appeared in the uncompleted building and offered to help her escape.

“The man asked me not to make any noise to alert the kidnappers so that he can rescue me. On Wednesday morning when the people went out, the man came to rescue me and the others in the house,” she recounted.

The young lady said she is struggling to recover after two days with her kidnappers.

Play attached audio for more: