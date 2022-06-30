The Ashanti Regional police have killed four suspected highway robbers in a shoot-out at Asumegya in the Asante Bekwai District.

Assembly member for the area, Kofi Frimpong, told Luv News the suspected robbers had mounted a road block between Bekwai and Fomena in an attempt to rob commuters on that stretch at dawn on Wednesday.

He said they were chased by police to a basic school at Asumegya where the shoot-out occurred.

Mr Frimpong noted one of the suspects managed to escape and is currently on the run.

“It is believed they entered the school to find a haven. Unfortunately for them, the police could figure them out. A gun battle ensued between them and the police which led to the death of four of them,” he explained.

Residents say combating highway robbery in the area has been a challenge for the police over the years.