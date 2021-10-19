Kanye West showed off his new haircut after officially changing his name to “Ye”. Predictably, it has sparked a conversation on social media and some fans have expressed concerns about the rapper’s mental health.

After Kanye shared the picture of his new hairstyle, many are wondering what it means, while others are busy trolling the Donda singer’s rather bizarre look.

A few hours ago today, October 18, 2021, Kanye, now known as Ye, shared the above picture on Instagram.

He simply wrote in his caption, “¥”, while revealing his new hairdo.

For the unversed, ¥ is a currency sign used for the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan currencies when writing in Latin Scripts.

The haircut hasn’t been given a name and neither did the rapper explain why he chose the given style. But, patches of missing hair on his head have fans wondering if he’s keeping well as it seems strange to them.

Kanye has yet again become a subject of trolls and memes on Twitter as his new hairstyle seems to have left people in splits.

But, many of his fans have urged others to not make fun of the rapper by pointing out the fact that the strange haircut could be a result of a mental breakdown. One user has even compared it to Britney Spears’ infamous meltdown when she shaved off her head.

One tweeted, “Isn’t that the exact haircut Britney gave herself that wound her up in conservatorship?”

Another added, “People need to stop making fun of #KanyeWest. The man has bipolar, he is mentally ill. Weird masks, name changes, and terrible haircuts are a sign he’s having a manic episode and needs help/med management.”

“This man need prayer. cause this is not it RT @TheShadeRoom: OHKAY! Kanye West showin’ off his haircut,” wrote another.